86 foxbody

ok so i bought a foxbody this is my first mustang i ever owned its a 86 5.0 302 i added trickflow head and intake car started up fine after but now im having a issue with start up an it cutting off on first start it will start then warm up an cut off but then i try to crank it again it wont start i checked for spark on 1st crank it has spark but then i cut car off and try to start it again wont start and no spark was wondering should i also upgrade coil and distributor and car also came with msd box