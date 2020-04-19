86 foxbody

ok so i bought a foxbody this is my first mustang i ever owned its a 86 5.0 302 i added trickflow head and intake car started up fine after but now im having a issue with start up an it cutting off on first start it will start then warm up an cut off but then i try to crank it again it wont start i checked for spark on 1st crank it has spark but then i cut car off and try to start it again wont start and no spark was wondering should i also upgrade coil and distributor and car also came with msd box
 

First put some punctuation in your posts, one long sentence is hard to understand. Then go here:
forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Do this checklist step by step, take notes and if you have any questions post them in this thread.
I know you don't have a surging idle but as noted it will help you resolve stalling issues too. Just don't skip around.
 
