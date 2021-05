The heads on the 86 are pretty restrictive and not worth modifying. Without that piece, your new intake will likely produce a net loss of power over the useable RPM range.



The way I see it, you have a few options:

Convert to Mass Air, Install Trickflow Twisted Wedge heads and intake, New Throttle body, fuel pump, New Exhaust, Tune



Throw a blower on it, fuel injectors, fuel pump, fuel pump voltage regulator, Tune (my personal favorite)



Rebuild the motor with whatever piston and head combo you like.