What's it Worth? 86 GT Restoration

New Hardware
New seals
New weather stripping
New window motors
Door framing removed and repainted
Lead removed form C-pillars
The interior is in progress and will be finished. The car came with Canyon Red interior and is being converted over to the Gray:

The engine is original and still runs good. Never been rebuilt but probably needs it.

Here are some other goodies:



You had a red interior and went gray... and upgraded your brakes on the front but stayed 4-lug...

I don't understand you. :nonono:

That said, the finished product is easily the king of the $7k thread and probably worth even more.
 
You had a red interior and went gray... and upgraded your brakes on the front but stayed 4-lug...

I don't understand you. :nonono:

That said, the finished product is easily the king of the $7k thread and probably worth even more.
It's not mine. I might have kept the Canyon Red if and only [if] (we both know that doesn't exist) it could be replaced with Canyon Red.

The front brakes are about keeping the 10-holes and improving street braking.
 
Are you thinking about buying it or just asking for a friend? Its a nice looking car. I'd say it was worth 10 or 11, but thats just a guess. If the motor was rebuild it sould easily fetch those numbers.
 
Are you thinking about buying it or just asking for a friend? Its a nice looking car. I'd say it was worth 10 or 11, but thats just a guess. If the motor was rebuild it sould easily fetch those numbers.
I am prospecting. :chin


Even as a roller, I'm thinking this resto is worth more. All new cloth interior, seat foam... The works. The paint isn't OEM quality, it's Concourse Show quality.
 
