86 Mustang 3.8 fuel pressure

I am using jrichker Cranks OK but No Start checklist for fuel injected 5.0 86-95.

It has been very helpful in trying to get my car running. Understand it is not apples to apples. That said, the car started and ran for about ten minutes then shut down. The idle was surging during this time. It started after the prime with Starting fluid step. Does anyone know what the fuel pressure at the Schrader should be?
 

