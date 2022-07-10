'86 New Turbo Build First Start/Idle Trouble. Full Tune specs attached

I will be as concise and accurate as I can be to not waste your time. I will miss details and do not expect this initial post to contain everything you need to get the "full picture" so tell me what else I need to give information wise and I will try my best.



Experience using Tuner Studio: 5 days. Fresh rookie. Treat me as such.



TLDR Problem: Cannot get car to stay running or idle on TS base tune without staying in "fixed timing" and idle control test PWM 40% and even with this the idle is 900-1000 RPM and 11 AFR. It is good enough to let me set the timing but if I lower PVM below 30% car will die. If I stop using idle control test feature but stay in fixed timing the car will sometimes start but surge a few big swings and then die. Car will not run when "Use Table" is chosen in ignition settings even after timing is verified.



I got the base tune from megasquirtpnp.com under the mspnp2_maps category for Ford 1986-1993 mustangs



Current Tune File: see attachment



What I've done/tried :

I have calibrated TPS, wideband (custom linear numbers from Innovate user manual), calibrated thermistor tables by choosing Ford coolant temp sensor from drop down and GM Air temp sensor. EGO control is on single wideband. Spark output setting: Going Low. Fixed timing set to 20 degrees with 10 angle/offset which when I use the idle valve test at 40% PWM to hold idle at 1000 RPM (11 AFR) The balancer matches and reads 20 degrees with timing gun. SPOUT is in at all times. Coolant Temp sensor is working cannot confirm yet if new GM air temp sensor is correct.



I have taken off the upper intake and looked for visible vacuum leaks, disconnects, open ports but do not see anything out of place and have reinstalled intake and throttle body.

After 4 days of fighting rich and lean conditions, it is very possible my plugs are fouled and a fresh set can be installed if the brand I am using can be confirmed as correct.



There is so much "new" in this build that is untested so I understand there can be a lot of things that can and will go wrong.







Tuning program: Registered Upgraded Tuner Studio; v3.1.08

Controller: Microsquirt with built in Foxbody adapter: MS2 Extra 3.4.1

Connection Type: FTDI - D2xx driver



Fresh Build; Car has not run on this set up before*:



- 1986 Mustang GT w/1987 stock short block 302. T5 Manual Transmission

- 3 bar GT40 heads w/ 1.7 rockers w/ explorer intake

- 65mm TB - professional products brand (was working on stock 86 car before new build set up)

- 42 lb green ford injectors (professionally cleaned & spray pattern tested all in spec)

- Single turbo set up; home built (by someone else) but very similar location and set up to an On3. Came off a running foxbody that used this set up for 15 years but with an FMU

- 180 degree thermostat

- Spark plug: NGK R TR6 gapped to 32

- Stock fuel pressure regulator with gauge (39-40 psi); Walboro 255 in tank

- EGR deleted

- GM AIT sensor placed in charge pipe 10" before TB intake elbow

- Stock Ford coolant temp sensor in stock location

- Was an AC car but removed compressor/condenser/lines because of Turbo routing

- Wideband: Innovate SCG-1 with boost controller; sensor placed in correct location. Not using stock O2 narrowband sensors (unhooked)

- Exhaust: 3" single full exhaust with muffler but no cats

- Stock TFI distributor from 1986; new cap rotor and wires

- Map Sensor: GM 3 bar that came with Microsquirt kit and wired into stock harness where old MAP was; No MAF

- Fuel: New 94 octane pump gas



The car ran great for years on the 1986 GT stock original block with the 65mm TB, stock 19lb injectors, stock ECU and the 255 fuel pump. So I know the fuel pump, Distributor and TB and idle valve worked. It is still the stock harness minus what is not being used anymore.