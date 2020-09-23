86 turbo 408w

new to stangnet, i have a 408w, 89 block, full block treatment, 3/4 cemented, billet girdle, scat 4340 lightened crank, dss GSX flat tops, scat forged h-beams, bullet racing cams billet core solid roller turbo cam, nearly .700 lift int/ex, tfs 240 heads, ported as well, flow over 350/280 cfm, holley hi ram, borg warner 80 mm single, ATW intercooler under hi ram top plenum, wanting to pull anywhere from 1000-1400 from this block. trying to take mark miller's 1/8 record for a stock block sbf. ([email protected]) is this possible, reliably? going into an 86 fox.
 

