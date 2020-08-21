For Sale 87-89 grey cargo shade

M

Magnet86

Member
Jul 21, 2018
50
3
8
48
Hagerstown, MD
Hello all:

Up for dale is an 87-89 cargo shade in light grey. It may fit other years, not sure. Check pictures to be sure.
Car Item 2020 001.jpg
Car Item 2020 003.jpg
Car Item 2020 004.jpg
Car Item 2020 005.jpg

It appears to be functional- it stayed open when unrolled to clean. It does have minor stains. Might just need a good cleaning. Stored for about ten years as it doesn''t fit my car. Shipping might be steep but I'm willing if you really need it. Asking $100. plus shipping. Item is in Hagerstown MD.
PS- part number on the end reads: 4222601.
Thanks.
 

