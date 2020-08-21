Hello all:Up for dale is an 87-89 cargo shade in light grey. It may fit other years, not sure. Check pictures to be sure.It appears to be functional- it stayed open when unrolled to clean. It does have minor stains. Might just need a good cleaning. Stored for about ten years as it doesn''t fit my car. Shipping might be steep but I'm willing if you really need it. Asking $100. plus shipping. Item is in Hagerstown MD.PS- part number on the end reads: 4222601.Thanks.