For you LX guys that have that low fluid warning pod on your Guage cluster pod and want to get them working? Here what you do? This activates the "low fluid" warning light cluster.First off, you need to find the warning lights themselves. Only 87-89 GTs had these.Now, bolt it to the bottom of your 87-89 clusterFlip it over and connect the ribbon cableDone right? No. If you reinstall it, the only thing that will work is the "low oil" light because it's wired in parallel with the one in your Guage cluster.Want the low fuel, low coolant, and low washer fluid light to work?For that, you need to track down a "low fluid module" part number E7ZZ-10E850-A out of an 1987-89 GT. Good luck here, because they rarely pop up for saleWhere does it install? Flip down your glovebox and look over the left side where the light it. Should be a grey and green plug mounted to the dash bar. Connector C243 and C244 in this diagram (view from behind dash outwards)Remove those and plug into the module. Now, the low fuel light should work.In order to get the low coolant light to work, you now need to add the coolant sensor for an oem bottle. The 87-89 sensor is different than the 90-93 sensor. I believe the plug will connect to the 93-93 sensor but you'll need a 90-93 bottle as well.Want the low washer fluid light to work? You need a bottle that comes with the low coolant sensor built in. I believe all 90-93 5.0s had this. 94-95 bottle fit as well but unsure which models had the sensor.And that's how you get those lights working. Keep in mind, that low fluid module is tough to track down, so chase that down first before trying to round up the other parts. In the end, it's a lot of $$$ to spend for warning lights, especially since check oil is already on the Guage cluster.Parts needed:Warning light cluster, screws and ribbon cableLow fluid moduleE7ZZ-10E850-AWasher fluid reservior with sensor87-89 Coolant bottle plus sensor or 90-93 bottle plus sensor if confirmed 90+ sensor is compatible with 87-89 plug and wiring