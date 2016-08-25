Electrical 87-89 Lx Low Fluid Light Module Install

For you LX guys that have that low fluid warning pod on your Guage cluster pod and want to get them working? Here what you do? This activates the "low fluid" warning light cluster.
ae2a8212aa36c792d43a09b48e6c25b3.jpg


First off, you need to find the warning lights themselves. Only 87-89 GTs had these.

50858aedb794af62424dc6513805b319.jpg



Now, bolt it to the bottom of your 87-89 cluster
cbf01ceeb7701668a15e9512455a0481.jpg



Flip it over and connect the ribbon cable
06dbfba47bbee2670548308c21fe01fd.jpg



Done right? No. If you reinstall it, the only thing that will work is the "low oil" light because it's wired in parallel with the one in your Guage cluster.

Want the low fuel, low coolant, and low washer fluid light to work?

For that, you need to track down a "low fluid module" part number E7ZZ-10E850-A out of an 1987-89 GT. Good luck here, because they rarely pop up for sale

Where does it install? Flip down your glovebox and look over the left side where the light it. Should be a grey and green plug mounted to the dash bar. Connector C243 and C244 in this diagram (view from behind dash outwards)
0f0a39eb4c3fbe3159ff84d0c0a5efbe.jpg

de34fb242bce416ca34250efc983019b.jpg


Remove those and plug into the module. Now, the low fuel light should work.

In order to get the low coolant light to work, you now need to add the coolant sensor for an oem bottle. The 87-89 sensor is different than the 90-93 sensor. I believe the plug will connect to the 93-93 sensor but you'll need a 90-93 bottle as well.

Want the low washer fluid light to work? You need a bottle that comes with the low coolant sensor built in. I believe all 90-93 5.0s had this. 94-95 bottle fit as well but unsure which models had the sensor.

And that's how you get those lights working. Keep in mind, that low fluid module is tough to track down, so chase that down first before trying to round up the other parts. In the end, it's a lot of $$$ to spend for warning lights, especially since check oil is already on the Guage cluster.


Parts needed:

Warning light cluster, screws and ribbon cable

Low fluid module
E7ZZ-10E850-A

Washer fluid reservior with sensor

87-89 Coolant bottle plus sensor or 90-93 bottle plus sensor if confirmed 90+ sensor is compatible with 87-89 plug and wiring

I have an array of 87 thru 93 gauge clusters and a parts car that I think is a 91 I will look to see and will start keeping those things in my array of junk er stuff that someday will be needed by someon. Are the wires part of the harness or separate?
This particular setup is unique to 87-89 only as the GT model had the extra warning lights.

They moved the low coolant light to the cluster in 1990, and I think it's wired differently.

The wiring in the 87-89 is part of the dash and main harness



Honestly...save everything. Check eBay for value but everything fox had gone up. I throw nothing away these days

Got one. Here's the module. I'll update with some install pics at a later date

3ff382f12c1cf445945b10e52122a523.jpg

48a2febae20a91c5ec8bf1a0f6f72cb9.jpg



Never updated the location.

Terrible pic, but should help you get a sense of how it mounts. Drop the glovebox down (or remove it). On the left side top, you'll see the metal dash brace. It bolts to the topside of this brace.

You can see it here, with the dash removed.

1599143891662.png
 
