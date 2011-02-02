87-89 speedometer in a 90-93 what needs to be done to make it fit?

Hi, Hey I would like to know if anyone has ever put a 87-89 speedometer
in a 90-93 fox? I thought I read somewhere that it could be done buy
grinding off some of the face or something but now I can't find it.
Anyone know or actually done it?
Not the cluster just the speedometer
Thanks Lee
