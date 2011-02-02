87-89 speedometer in a 90-93 what needs to be done to make it fit?

Hi, Hey I would like to know if anyone has ever put a 87-89 speedometer
in a 90-93 fox? I thought I read somewhere that it could be done buy
grinding off some of the face or something but now I can't find it.
Anyone know or actually done it?
Not the cluster just the speedometer
Thanks Lee
 

Are they both 140 mph speedos?

All you need to do is disassemble both clusters, pull the needle from the speedo and remove the two screws on the back and it will come right out. Just swap into the other cluster, and put the needle back.

You can also set the mileage by removing the rod that holds the odometer wheels and adjusting to correct mileage.

I did the same by putting a 90-93 140mph speedo in my 88. I needed a gauge face however
 
No the 87-89 speedometer is a 180mph and the one I have now is a 140
I was hoping that someone might know how to modify the 87-89 180mph speedometer
to fit in my 91
 
Either do what I said, and then peel the face off carefully and transfer....or trim the plastic speedo frame to fit the 90-93 cluster.
 
Oh,,, I can just trim the face to fit? I thought I saw that some where
but I wasn't sure.
 
Do u have to remove the stop pin and let needle fall straight down then install speedo mechanism and lift back up and replace pin or just leave pin in and do swap and replace needle in same spot. This parts confusing me and I dont wanna mess up the calibration
 
Sorry I have 88gt with 85mph and my buddy gave me 140 cluster out of 93gt and I have 140 whiteface gauge layovers I ordered from lmr
 
