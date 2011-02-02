87-89 speedometer in a 90-93 what needs to be done to make it fit?

Are they both 140 mph speedos?



All you need to do is disassemble both clusters, pull the needle from the speedo and remove the two screws on the back and it will come right out. Just swap into the other cluster, and put the needle back.



You can also set the mileage by removing the rod that holds the odometer wheels and adjusting to correct mileage.



I did the same by putting a 90-93 140mph speedo in my 88. I needed a gauge face however