Looking for a 87-89 Sport seat with the big headrest. I need the driver's side only as I already have the pass side. This seat will be recovered, so upholstery and foam condition not critical. I just need a straight frame with all the components (Headrests, knobs, lumbar, plastic trim, etc) all intact.

Since I plan on recovering this seat, I don't want to pay a premium for nice condition seats. I'm looking for a donor seat.

Prefer local to eastern MA although willing to pay shipping if the price is right.

Picture is of pass seat. This is what I really need
52CC6CFC-8DE1-43BC-9CDB-069D94DD40C4.jpeg
 

