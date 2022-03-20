For Sale 87-93 foxbody Gt Bumper (illinois)

R

Reedjesse321

New Member
Mar 20, 2022
1
0
1
28
Moweaqua Illinois
Hello
I'm trying to sell my gt bumper I decided to go a different route for my car it fit perfectly onto my 93 great shape asking 250 for it
I'm in central Illinois

Text 2x1mv7fbfk8ndj2jfj0jfnf6dhf2j2jfj9 if you have any questions thanks!
 

Attachments

  • 20220313_180130.jpg
    20220313_180130.jpg
    302.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220313_180137.jpg
    20220313_180137.jpg
    208.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220318_111533.jpg
    20220318_111533.jpg
    425.8 KB · Views: 2

