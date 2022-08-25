I have the tail light lenses off my 93 Coupe for sale for $100 and buyer pays shipping. Both lenses have the Ford logo and part numbers so they are OEM and I am pretty sure they are the original ones but I bought the car in 2000 so I cannot account for the 7 years I did not own it. They have some light scratches and in general show their age but overall I would give them a 7/10. A quick polish would make them an 8/10 and some paint between the raised portions of the lens would get them to a solid 9/10. An install kit (12 clips and butyl seal) will be needed and are sold at LMR, CJ Pony Parts, etc.Driver SidePassenger SideWanted to get these wrapped, padded, and boxed up as I need the space in the garage. So they are ready to ship when someone wants them.