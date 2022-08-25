For Sale 87-93 LX Tail Light Lenses (Used)

AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
120
0
16
50
Jenks, OK
I have the tail light lenses off my 93 Coupe for sale for $100 and buyer pays shipping. Both lenses have the Ford logo and part numbers so they are OEM and I am pretty sure they are the original ones but I bought the car in 2000 so I cannot account for the 7 years I did not own it. They have some light scratches and in general show their age but overall I would give them a 7/10. A quick polish would make them an 8/10 and some paint between the raised portions of the lens would get them to a solid 9/10. An install kit (12 clips and butyl seal) will be needed and are sold at LMR, CJ Pony Parts, etc.

Driver Side
B266A621-3C20-4485-9989-667C7A9B5578.jpg

D6459429-3A14-4755-B07C-C51841C65B2A.jpg

209241E1-D3B2-4DCD-82A6-4B10071FAAE4.jpg

EBF61E2D-6F71-46D5-A535-E2023E773947.jpg

F6090749-BA8C-4D6A-841F-1701DC7FA2C8.jpg


Passenger Side
8A2EAB55-9C2F-4F2A-95D2-C00F121C39C8.jpg

581E0CAA-5719-425A-9C27-59C569CD081E.jpg

6FC0FF80-FCC4-4F93-8BFA-78A339105B27.jpg

968C06B4-355F-44B6-BC36-265EBEB3F74A.jpg

4453A965-F88B-4931-AAAC-8B1B7187EBCD.jpg


Wanted to get these wrapped, padded, and boxed up as I need the space in the garage. So they are ready to ship when someone wants them.

4232FD34-88F8-42DB-A2F1-246693C7FC0C.jpg

32EFE7F4-7030-4E1A-9356-8A007D442718.jpg

4BA224E3-5B22-4F0E-9679-8835270D0928.jpg

40EDD332-A78C-4D15-8031-03943DE47573.jpg

BF35505A-B341-473E-AC25-A4F99D538CA2.jpg

B70DAD16-51B2-433F-A4DF-B605743812C2.jpg
 

