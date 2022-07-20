Where's the question? lolIf it's only a question of the clocking position of the alternator then they're still available. A quick search on O'Reilly's website lists 10 different units.Another quick search on Autozone's website lists 7.And they list 12 remanufactured units and 10 new on rockauto.com.These searches were under the impression that you were looking for one for a 5.0.If your question is indeed about the clocking position, I'm sure the same alternator is used on different models and those models may or may not require different clocking positions as well. So, it could be luck of the draw if you actually get one that's clocked in the correct position depending on who assembled them that day. It's not hard to re-clock an alternator, I'd venture a guess that suppliers make an assumption that if you can change an alternator you can also re-clock it to work.