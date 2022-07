Yes, the brushes can be a PITA. My only real experience having to do this was when I upgraded my II to a 3G alternator, the connections weren't even close for me. But I've had problems with them before and don't really have an answer for how to go about it other than to take your time and be careful. Essentially, you lift the housing JUST enough to rotate it if needed. There are generally 3 bolts around the perimeter of the casing, so you have 2 other options as far as where to locate your connections. You end up just choosing which direction works the best if you can't get them exactly where they're supposed to be compared to the original.Here's a short YouTube video on the process. If memory serves, since I'm not near my 87 and haven't messed with it in a while, I think this is even the right alternator.Now, as far as part numbers and all of that goes, I can't really help. Maybe someone else can, there are a couple of members here that have dealt with part number cross-referencing though. Maybe @MustangIIMatt or @7991LXnSHO can help more so than I can.