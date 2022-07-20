stangone50
Member
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 12
-
- 6
-
- 13
-
- 45
Asked about this on another forum and got 0 feedback.
Basically a correct alternator is no longer available for these cars. If you go to any parts site in the world you will only find incorrectly clocked alternators for the 87-93s.
The ONLY correct alternator I could find is one listed at autozone for a 90 f-150 xl with the 302 5.0.
The autozone part number is DL7734. There is no reference to an OEM part number regarding this part that matches the original Motorraft part. I cant even find it on Fords parts website.
Any input would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Basically a correct alternator is no longer available for these cars. If you go to any parts site in the world you will only find incorrectly clocked alternators for the 87-93s.
The ONLY correct alternator I could find is one listed at autozone for a 90 f-150 xl with the 302 5.0.
The autozone part number is DL7734. There is no reference to an OEM part number regarding this part that matches the original Motorraft part. I cant even find it on Fords parts website.
Any input would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!