Engine 87-93 Stock Alternator woes

S

stangone50

Member
Mar 21, 2016
12
6
13
45
Asked about this on another forum and got 0 feedback.
Basically a correct alternator is no longer available for these cars. If you go to any parts site in the world you will only find incorrectly clocked alternators for the 87-93s.
The ONLY correct alternator I could find is one listed at autozone for a 90 f-150 xl with the 302 5.0.

The autozone part number is DL7734. There is no reference to an OEM part number regarding this part that matches the original Motorraft part. I cant even find it on Fords parts website.
Any input would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
 

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,787
3,011
174
50
Marietta, Ga
Where's the question? lol

If it's only a question of the clocking position of the alternator then they're still available. A quick search on O'Reilly's website lists 10 different units.


Another quick search on Autozone's website lists 7.


And they list 12 remanufactured units and 10 new on rockauto.com.

These searches were under the impression that you were looking for one for a 5.0.

If your question is indeed about the clocking position, I'm sure the same alternator is used on different models and those models may or may not require different clocking positions as well. So, it could be luck of the draw if you actually get one that's clocked in the correct position depending on who assembled them that day. It's not hard to re-clock an alternator, I'd venture a guess that suppliers make an assumption that if you can change an alternator you can also re-clock it to work.
 
S

stangone50

Member
Mar 21, 2016
12
6
13
45
My question was what is the Motorcraft oem part number for the duralast DL7734 alternator.
I have looked at all the ones you linked and yea they are all clocked incorrectly. I dont think it has to do with luck. They are all listed as being clocked at 10 and should be 2. Ive been to multiple parts stores just to look and check them. Ive taken apart most of my engine but never clocked or opened an alternator. I think its a bit more involved than the 2 alternator bolts. I read you have to be very careful with the brushes but idk. I believe that could void the warranty. Though I may be able to do it, I shouldnt have too. And not everyone can or would attempt it.
 
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,155
1,404
133
67
Florida
Is there an Auto electric rebuild shop by you?? These shops are getting harder to find but there are a few around still... Take your old one there or call them and ask if they will re clock a new one for you.......
I recently had my original starter and alternator rebuilt by a shop in Tampa.......
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,787
3,011
174
50
Marietta, Ga
Yes, the brushes can be a PITA. My only real experience having to do this was when I upgraded my II to a 3G alternator, the connections weren't even close for me. But I've had problems with them before and don't really have an answer for how to go about it other than to take your time and be careful. Essentially, you lift the housing JUST enough to rotate it if needed. There are generally 3 bolts around the perimeter of the casing, so you have 2 other options as far as where to locate your connections. You end up just choosing which direction works the best if you can't get them exactly where they're supposed to be compared to the original.

Here's a short YouTube video on the process. If memory serves, since I'm not near my 87 and haven't messed with it in a while, I think this is even the right alternator. :shrug:


View: https://youtu.be/nlK806ACkf4


Now, as far as part numbers and all of that goes, I can't really help. Maybe someone else can, there are a couple of members here that have dealt with part number cross-referencing though. Maybe @MustangIIMatt or @7991LXnSHO can help more so than I can.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,249
763
123
30
Savannah
Is this for a 5.0 car with factory style alternator?

I’ve never seen an issue
 
