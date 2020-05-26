87 Convertible pump and cylinder replacement

May 24, 2020
I ordered a new pump, lines, and cylinders for my 87 Mustang convertible. Found a video on replacing these for 94-04 and thought in would be similar. Could not find anything on replacing these for the Fox body. The main difference is there are steel panels on each side that have to be removed. The hardest part was that each panel has 3 pop rivets attaching it to the floor. I did get the pump, lines, and cylinders installed yesterday and the top is working. Still haven't installed the side panels and seats yet..
 

