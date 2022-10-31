Fox 87+ door panels screw help

TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
690
152
84
Portland, OR
Visit site
Finally put my pass side door panel on this weekend. It has been off the car since I purchased it in April. There were no screws in it other than the main ones for the arm rest when I took it off. The drivers side does not have any either. I do have a bag of misc screws that was in the pile o parts that came with the car. Can someone tell me what the correct Philips screws are for the arm rest, as well as the lower speaker cover? Thanks guys...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Different doors with mirror mounting points
Replies
9
Views
519
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Weedyboy710
W
BKM48198
door locks quit working after changing heater core....help!!
Replies
3
Views
456
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
9
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
1hot87gt
Side view mirror dilemma
Replies
8
Views
629
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
B
Paint and Body A-Pillar gap with new door and hardware
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bad_decision
B
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu