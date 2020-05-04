What's it Worth? 87 Fox GT

kevbot

Mar 29, 2020
Hi All,
Getting ready to sell my 87 GT convertible. It needs some work but the body is pretty straight and not rusty.

No motor, trans, needs a new dash wiring harness.
Seats need to be reupholstered
Top looks good
Comes with all the dash, interior parts, most of the engine components (PS pump, ac, etc)

I did post it on a local site for a couple days and got interest, but most everyone was throwing me offers that were trash. What should I ask for something like this? Should I just post it on bringatrailer?
 

