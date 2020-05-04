Hi All,

Getting ready to sell my 87 GT convertible. It needs some work but the body is pretty straight and not rusty.



No motor, trans, needs a new dash wiring harness.

Seats need to be reupholstered

Top looks good

Comes with all the dash, interior parts, most of the engine components (PS pump, ac, etc)



I did post it on a local site for a couple days and got interest, but most everyone was throwing me offers that were trash. What should I ask for something like this? Should I just post it on bringatrailer?