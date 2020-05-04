Hi All,
Getting ready to sell my 87 GT convertible. It needs some work but the body is pretty straight and not rusty.
No motor, trans, needs a new dash wiring harness.
Seats need to be reupholstered
Top looks good
Comes with all the dash, interior parts, most of the engine components (PS pump, ac, etc)
I did post it on a local site for a couple days and got interest, but most everyone was throwing me offers that were trash. What should I ask for something like this? Should I just post it on bringatrailer?
Getting ready to sell my 87 GT convertible. It needs some work but the body is pretty straight and not rusty.
No motor, trans, needs a new dash wiring harness.
Seats need to be reupholstered
Top looks good
Comes with all the dash, interior parts, most of the engine components (PS pump, ac, etc)
I did post it on a local site for a couple days and got interest, but most everyone was throwing me offers that were trash. What should I ask for something like this? Should I just post it on bringatrailer?
Attachments
-
507.8 KB Views: 0
-
592.9 KB Views: 0
-
470.6 KB Views: 0
-
288.9 KB Views: 0
-
373.8 KB Views: 0