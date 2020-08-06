Engine 87 Foxbody Hesitation at High RPMs

Hey everyone I just purchased an 87 fox 2 weeks ago. Everything is running great but I have a stutter or hesitation at high rpms or WOT. It sounds like the car is dumping to much fuel for the plugs to burn at WOT and loses a lot of power when it does it. I have read every forum I can possibly find and nothing has fixed my issue. First thing I tried was checking for codes but the obd1 plug has been removed for some reason. The wiring harness has been replaced with an aftermarket one (not sure of brand) I have noticed that the o2 sensors are unplugged and also does not have a plug on the engine harness for it. Car runs fine until it warms up. I hope someone can help me out, it’s starting to get frustrating!

List of known upgrades:
Bored to 306
Full trick flow kit
30# injectors
Pro-M MAF to match injectors
Street fire distributor
Msd cap and rotor
Screaming demon coil
Live wire plug wires

Things I have tried or replaced:
Fuel pressure is set to 40 psi with vacuum line off and does not drop at WOT
TPS set to .984
Replaced plugs with autolite 3924s
Adjusted timing to 14’
Replaced cap and rotor with msd
Replaced coil
Replaced tfi module
Replaced fuel filter
Checked MAF and is working
Checked MAP sensor
Done a base idle reset
No vaccum leaks

I have a scheduled appointment for dyno testing and tuning I just wanted to see if anyone has any input on my issue before I take it. Thank you!
 

