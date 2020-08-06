Hey everyone I just purchased an 87 fox 2 weeks ago. Everything is running great but I have a stutter or hesitation at high rpms or WOT. It sounds like the car is dumping to much fuel for the plugs to burn at WOT and loses a lot of power when it does it. I have read every forum I can possibly find and nothing has fixed my issue. First thing I tried was checking for codes but the obd1 plug has been removed for some reason. The wiring harness has been replaced with an aftermarket one (not sure of brand) I have noticed that the o2 sensors are unplugged and also does not have a plug on the engine harness for it. Car runs fine until it warms up. I hope someone can help me out, it’s starting to get frustrating!



List of known upgrades:

Bored to 306

Full trick flow kit

30# injectors

Pro-M MAF to match injectors

Street fire distributor

Msd cap and rotor

Screaming demon coil

Live wire plug wires



Things I have tried or replaced:

Fuel pressure is set to 40 psi with vacuum line off and does not drop at WOT

TPS set to .984

Replaced plugs with autolite 3924s

Adjusted timing to 14’

Replaced cap and rotor with msd

Replaced coil

Replaced tfi module

Replaced fuel filter

Checked MAF and is working

Checked MAP sensor

Done a base idle reset

No vaccum leaks



I have a scheduled appointment for dyno testing and tuning I just wanted to see if anyone has any input on my issue before I take it. Thank you!