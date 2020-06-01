Hello Everyone!
It's been great being here and I hope everyone has been Safe!!
I have an 87 GT CONV that I'm bring back to life.. Long long store, but I'm bringing it back to life.
Jumping right to the Subject line question, I attempted to clean out the Supply and Return lines with carb cleaner and compressed air from Front to Back..
Everything was going great until I looked in the catch pale at the back.. There was dirty brown liquid, a mixture of old gas and carb cleaner.. The worst part? There was a whole lot of rust that came out!!! Now I thought these lines were steel but the outside of the lines are rusting.. Anyway..... I cant get around from installing all new Supply, Return, Vapor lines.
My question is, what is the best / cost effective way? Is it better to purchase pre-fabbed bent lines or re-routing lines easier and better?
The rubber hoses at each end seem to be in good shape though they are 33 years old too.
Thanks again!!
It's been great being here and I hope everyone has been Safe!!
I have an 87 GT CONV that I'm bring back to life.. Long long store, but I'm bringing it back to life.
Jumping right to the Subject line question, I attempted to clean out the Supply and Return lines with carb cleaner and compressed air from Front to Back..
Everything was going great until I looked in the catch pale at the back.. There was dirty brown liquid, a mixture of old gas and carb cleaner.. The worst part? There was a whole lot of rust that came out!!! Now I thought these lines were steel but the outside of the lines are rusting.. Anyway..... I cant get around from installing all new Supply, Return, Vapor lines.
My question is, what is the best / cost effective way? Is it better to purchase pre-fabbed bent lines or re-routing lines easier and better?
The rubber hoses at each end seem to be in good shape though they are 33 years old too.
Thanks again!!