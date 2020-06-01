Fuel 87 GT - FUEL LINES - REPLACEMENT / ROUTES??

Hello Everyone!

It's been great being here and I hope everyone has been Safe!!
I have an 87 GT CONV that I'm bring back to life.. Long long store, but I'm bringing it back to life.
Jumping right to the Subject line question, I attempted to clean out the Supply and Return lines with carb cleaner and compressed air from Front to Back..
Everything was going great until I looked in the catch pale at the back.. There was dirty brown liquid, a mixture of old gas and carb cleaner.. The worst part? There was a whole lot of rust that came out!!! Now I thought these lines were steel but the outside of the lines are rusting.. Anyway..... I cant get around from installing all new Supply, Return, Vapor lines.

My question is, what is the best / cost effective way? Is it better to purchase pre-fabbed bent lines or re-routing lines easier and better?
The rubber hoses at each end seem to be in good shape though they are 33 years old too.

Thanks again!!
 

