87 gt overloading with fuel

justinblevins93

Jun 25, 2011
ok i have a 87 mustang gt. it was running fine one min and i stopped at a stopsign and it started surging idle. so i drove it to town and was gonna get a tps. while driving at low rpms it would jerk back and forth like its running out of fuel but you can smell that its flooding to death, but when you get on it it does fine andwhen i got out at the parts house it was overloading with fuel so bad it was smoking. long story short i have changed the IGNITION MODULE , COIL, PLUGS, DISTIBUTOR CAP AND ROTOR BUTTON, AND WIRES TPS, THROTTLE AIR BYPASS VALVE, EGR VALVE, PVC VALVE, FUEL PRESSURE REGULATOR, INJECTORS AND O-RINGS AND CAPS, AND TEMP. SENSOR, ALSO RAN A COMPRESSION TEST ON EACH CYLINDER AND ALL WERE 90LBS OR ABOVE AND CHECKED THE INTAKE GASKETS AND CHANGED THE PCM AND I DID A VOLTAGE CHECK ON THE INJECTORS, THEY ALL HAVE 12 VOLTS WITH KEY ON AND ENGINE OFF....... The only thing i havent changed is the intake, fuel pump, and map sensor. but after those im drawing a blank. help please.....correction just changed the map sensor and no luck.
 

jrichker

jrichker

Mar 10, 2000
Never throw parts at a problem. As you have found out, it is expensive and doesn't get good resutls.

Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs

Revised 3-Jun-2011. Removed the link to BATAuto.com and troublecodes.net instructions on codes and how to dump them. Post the codes you get and I will post 5.0 Mustang specific code definitions and fixes.

Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for years, and it works great. You watch the flashing test lamp or Check Engine Light and count the flashes.

Be sure to turn off the A/C, and put the transmission in neutral when dumping the codes. Fail to do this and you will generate a code 67 and not be able to dump the Engine Running codes.

Underhoodpictures007-01.jpg


Underhoodpictures010.jpg


If your car is an 86-88 stang, you'll have to use the test lamp or voltmeter method. There is no functional check engine light on the 86-88's except possibly the Cali Mass Air cars.

attachment.php


The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.

89 through 95 cars have a working Check Engine light. Watch it instead of using a test lamp.

attachment.php


The STI has a gray connector shell and a white/red wire. It comes from the same bundle of wires as the self test connector.


WARNING!!! There is a single dark brown connector with a black/orange wire. It is the 12 volt power to the under the hood light. Do not jumper it to the computer test connector. If you do, you will damage the computer.

What to expect:
You should get a code 11 (two single flashes in succession). This says that the computer's internal workings are OK, and that the wiring to put the computer into diagnostic mode is good. No code 11 and you have some wiring problems. This is crucial: the same wire that provides the ground to dump the codes provides signal ground for the TPS, EGR, ACT and Map/Baro sensors. If it fails, you will have poor performance, economy and driveablity problems

Some codes have different answers if the engine is running from the answers that it has when the engine isn't running. It helps a lot to know if you had the engine running when you ran the test.

Dumping the Engine Running codes: The procedure is the same, you start the engine with the test jumper in place. Be sure the A/C is off and the transmission is in neutral. You'll get an 11, then a 4 and the engine will speed up to do the EGR test. After the engine speed decreases back to idle, it will dump the engine running codes.

Trouble codes are either 2 digit or 3 digit, there are no cars that use both 2 digit codes and 3 digit codes.

Alternate methods:
For those who are intimidated by all the wires & connections, see Actron® for what a typical hand scanner looks like. Normal retail price is about $30 or so at AutoZone or Wal-Mart.

Or for a nicer scanner see Equus - Digital Ford Code Reader (3145) – It has a 3 digit LCD display so that you don’t have to count flashes or beeps.. Cost is $30.
Or for a nicer scanner see http://www.midwayautosupply.com/p-7208-equus-digital-ford-code-reader-3145.aspx– It has a 3 digit LCD display so that you don’t have to count flashes or beeps.. Cost is $30.
 
justinblevins93

Jun 25, 2011
ok i did this process and i got 3(not including the first code 11) codes.

33-Erratic idle, oxygen sensor out of range or throttle not closing
16-Canister or EGR valve not operating properly
72-System power circuit, electrical interference(this is the one im worried about the most..............)

Suggestions?
 
jrichker

jrichker

Mar 10, 2000
b]Code 33[/b] - Insufficient EGR flow detected.
Look for vacuum leaks, cracked vacuum lines, failed EGR vacuum regulator. Check to see if you have 10” of vacuum at the EGR vacuum connection coming from the intake manifold. Look for electrical signal at the vacuum regulator solenoid valves located on the rear of the passenger side wheel well. Using a test light across the electrical connector, it should flicker as the electrical signal flickers. Remember that the computer does not source any power, but provides the ground necessary to complete the circuit. That means one side of the circuit will always be hot, and the other side will go to ground or below 1 volt as the computer switches on that circuit.
Check for resistance between the brown/lt green wire on the EGR sensor and pin 27 on the computer: you should have less than 1.5 ohm.

See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host)

http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif

http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88-91eecPinout.gif


EGR test procedure courtesy of cjones

to check the EGR valve:
bring the engine to normal temp.

connect a vacuum pump to the EGR Valve or see the EGR test jig drawing below. Connnect the test jig or to directly to manifold vacuum.

Do not connect the EGR test jig to the EVR (Electronic Vacuum Regulator).

apply 5in vacuum to the valve. Using the test jig, use your finger to vary the vacuum

if engine stumbled or died then EGR Valve and passage(there is a passageway through the heads and intake) are good.

if engine did NOT stumble or die then either the EGR Valve is bad and/or the passage is blocked.

if engine stumbled, connect EGR test jig to the hose coming off of the EGR Valve.
Use your finger to cap the open port on the vacuum tee.
snap throttle to 2500 RPM (remember snap the throttle don't hold it there).
did the vacuum gauge show about 2-5 in vacuum?
if not the EVR has failed

EGR test jig
attachment.php


The operation of the EGR vacuum regulator can be checked by using a test light applied across the wiring connector. Jumper the computer into self test mode and turn the key on but do not start the engine. You will hear all the actuators (including the EVR vacuum regulator) cycle. Watch for the light to flicker: that means the computer has signaled the EGR vacuum regulator successfully.

Code 16 - Electronic ignition - IDM circuit fault - Ignition Systems. Bad wiring, possible bad TFI. The computer isn’t seeing the proper IDM signal coming from the TFI circuit. There is a 22,000 ohm resistor in the dark green/ yellow wire that goes to pin 4 on the computer. Disconnect the TFI connector and remove the passenger side kick panel. Then loosen the 10 MM bolt to disconnect the computer connector. Use an ohmmeter to measure the resistance between pin 4 and the dark green/ yellow wire on the TFI connector. You should see 21 - 23 K ohms (21,000-23,000 ohms). If not the dark green/ yellow wire is broken or has a bad connection. If this checks out OK, measure between the dark green/ yellow wire and ground. You should see 1 M Ohm or more, OR an infinite reading. Less that 100 K ohms means a short to ground somewhere in the dark green/ yellow wire.
eec04.gif



Code 72 - No MAP or MAF change in "goose" test - retest, check for frequency or voltage change. The MAP sensor or MAF sensor has failed or has some bad wiring or bad connections. Look for code 66 for MAF problems and code 22 for MAP problems to show up as well.
 
justinblevins93

Jun 25, 2011
ok i tried this and couldnt get a reading at all....... idk what that means. i have already had a shop look at it and no luck. but i just remembered this. my signal lights and heater fan stopped working so i went to change that relay and they still didnt work. i changed the switch and they still didnt work. the fuse was good but when we straight wired the connector they both worked, and about 3 days later it started this. idk if that helps but im in desperate need to fix this so all the suggestions the better.

oh and i have a whole other car so keep in mind im not going out and buying parts to fix this im just robbing the other car. thanks
 
Willyc

Aug 31, 2022
justinblevins93 said:
ok i have a 87 mustang gt. it was running fine one min and i stopped at a stopsign and it started surging idle. so i drove it to town and was gonna get a tps. while driving at low rpms it would jerk back and forth like its running out of fuel but you can smell that its flooding to death, but when you get on it it does fine andwhen i got out at the parts house it was overloading with fuel so bad it was smoking. long story short i have changed the IGNITION MODULE , COIL, PLUGS, DISTIBUTOR CAP AND ROTOR BUTTON, AND WIRES TPS, THROTTLE AIR BYPASS VALVE, EGR VALVE, PVC VALVE, FUEL PRESSURE REGULATOR, INJECTORS AND O-RINGS AND CAPS, AND TEMP. SENSOR, ALSO RAN A COMPRESSION TEST ON EACH CYLINDER AND ALL WERE 90LBS OR ABOVE AND CHECKED THE INTAKE GASKETS AND CHANGED THE PCM AND I DID A VOLTAGE CHECK ON THE INJECTORS, THEY ALL HAVE 12 VOLTS WITH KEY ON AND ENGINE OFF....... The only thing i havent changed is the intake, fuel pump, and map sensor. but after those im drawing a blank. help please.....correction just changed the map sensor and no luck.
Hello, I’m having the exact same problem with my car now. Would you be able to tell me what you did to solve your problem. Thanks in advance. My mechanic had it for three weeks and couldn’t figure it out , and now I’ve been working on it for three weeks and not getting the answers I was hoping for.
 
