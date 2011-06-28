87 gt overloading with fuel

b]Code 33[/b] - Insufficient EGR flow detected.Look for vacuum leaks, cracked vacuum lines, failed EGR vacuum regulator. Check to see if you have 10” of vacuum at the EGR vacuum connection coming from the intake manifold. Look for electrical signal at the vacuum regulator solenoid valves located on the rear of the passenger side wheel well. Using a test light across the electrical connector, it should flicker as the electrical signal flickers. Remember that the computer does not source any power, but provides the ground necessary to complete the circuit. That means one side of the circuit will always be hot, and the other side will go to ground or below 1 volt as the computer switches on that circuit.Check for resistance between the brown/lt green wire on the EGR sensor and pin 27 on the computer: you should have less than 1.5 ohm.See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host)to check the EGR valve:bring the engine to normal temp.connect a vacuum pump to the EGR Valve orapply 5in vacuum to the valve.if engine stumbled or died then EGR Valve and passage(there is a passageway through the heads and intake) are good.if engine did NOT stumble or die then either the EGR Valve is bad and/or the passage is blocked.if engine stumbled,to the hose coming off of the EGR Valve.snap throttle to 2500 RPM (remember snap the throttle don't hold it there).did the vacuum gauge show about 2-5 in vacuum?if not the EVR has failedThe operation of the EGR vacuum regulator can be checked by using a test light applied across the wiring connector. Jumper the computer into self test mode and turn the key on but do not start the engine. You will hear all the actuators (including the EVR vacuum regulator) cycle. Watch for the light to flicker: that means the computer has signaled the EGR vacuum regulator successfully.Code 16 - Electronic ignition - IDM circuit fault - Ignition Systems. Bad wiring, possible bad TFI. The computer isn’t seeing the proper IDM signal coming from the TFI circuit. There is a 22,000 ohm resistor in the dark green/ yellow wire that goes to pin 4 on the computer. Disconnect the TFI connector and remove the passenger side kick panel. Then loosen the 10 MM bolt to disconnect the computer connector. Use an ohmmeter to measure the resistance between pin 4 and the dark green/ yellow wire on the TFI connector. You should see 21 - 23 K ohms (21,000-23,000 ohms). If not the dark green/ yellow wire is broken or has a bad connection. If this checks out OK, measure between the dark green/ yellow wire and ground. You should see 1 M Ohm or more, OR an infinite reading. Less that 100 K ohms means a short to ground somewhere in the dark green/ yellow wire.Code 72 - No MAP or MAF change in "goose" test - retest, check for frequency or voltage change. The MAP sensor or MAF sensor has failed or has some bad wiring or bad connections. Look for code 66 for MAF problems and code 22 for MAP problems to show up as well.