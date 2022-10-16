87 gt pop in clutch pedal

I have a 87 gt with a t5. I’ve been daily driving this car for a while and it’s been perfect. But recently I’ve been getting a popping noise coming from under the car when I push the clutch in, and I can feel it in the clutch. BUT it only does it after the cars been warmed up and I’ve driven if for like 10 mins. Jacked the car up and looked inside the bell housing and everything in there seems fine. I had someone push the clutch repeatedly and it went away when I pushed on the cable. I tightened the cable and put grease on the clutch fork and pivot nut(whatever it’s called) and it’s better but still happens when warmed up. Any advice helps, thank you