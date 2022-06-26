87 gt t5 swap idle issues

N

noah139

New Member
Jun 26, 2022
2
0
1
20
Connecticut
I have a 1987 GT that I did a t5 swap on a year ago. I've been dealing with an idle issue. It started off with a major jump from 400 to 1700 non stop. I messed with the idle and got it to be more stable but still jumped around. I swapped the ecu to a manual transmission ecu and that made the car drivable. I followed the lmr video online when doing the whole swap. I got a used t5 and when i put it in I found out the speedo did not work. So as of right now my speed sensor is not plugged in. I was going to pull the trans and either rebuild or replace it. My main concern is will fixing the speedo fix my idle because I have heard many mixed answers on what the speed sensor is actually for. Any advice helps
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,626
14,545
224
Massachusetts
did you swap the transmission harness out to the manual harness and connect the NGS on top of the T5?

As a work-around, disconnect the clutch NGS and install a 5amp blade fuse. See if that corrects your idle issues. If it does, then you need to troubleshoot the NGS circuit (which tells the ECU the car is in nuetral so it can idle better)

If you dump codes, do you have a code 67?

Is the car mass air swapped? It is speed density, the speed sensor won’t matter. The 87-88 cars only use the speed sensor for cruise control.

If the car is mass air swapped, tou need to add wires to connect the ECU to the speed sensor as they are not present in the standard 87-88 wiring.
 
N

noah139

New Member
Jun 26, 2022
2
0
1
20
Connecticut
Mustang5L5 said:
did you swap the transmission harness out to the manual harness and connect the NGS on top of the T5?

As a work-around, disconnect the clutch NGS and install a 5amp blade fuse. See if that corrects your idle issues. If it does, then you need to troubleshoot the NGS circuit (which tells the ECU the car is in nuetral so it can idle better)

If you dump codes, do you have a code 67?

Is the car mass air swapped? It is speed density, the speed sensor won’t matter. The 87-88 cars only use the speed sensor for cruise control.

If the car is mass air swapped, tou need to add wires to connect the ECU to the speed sensor as they are not present in the standard 87-88 wiring.
Click to expand...
I did try the 5 amp trick and it didn’t really do anything. The car is not mass air equipped. Lmr also mention the clutch dump switch but I did not hook that up cause I couldn’t find it.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,626
14,545
224
Massachusetts
Is the car is not mass air swapped don’t worry about the speed sensor. It’s only used for the cruise control.

Did you hook up the switch on top of the T5?


You said you did the 5A fuse trick. Where did you plug it in? Did you connect it to the clear plug next to the clutch switch? Did you plug these two plugs into the switch? One is the starter safety plug

74986FBA-1B9E-4E96-BDEB-05F225C1BD53.jpeg
B79E7A6F-21EF-42AD-B254-B5AF298191C5.jpeg
 
  • Useful
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
450
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
Michael sommers
Irregular idle 07 mustang gt
Replies
26
Views
465
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
M
2.3 Turbo T5 Trouble
Replies
6
Views
497
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
A
Engine Surging idle issues
Replies
43
Views
778
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
ReefBlueGT
Fox T5 shifter bushing
Replies
14
Views
742
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom