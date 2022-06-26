87 gt t5 swap idle issues

I have a 1987 GT that I did a t5 swap on a year ago. I've been dealing with an idle issue. It started off with a major jump from 400 to 1700 non stop. I messed with the idle and got it to be more stable but still jumped around. I swapped the ecu to a manual transmission ecu and that made the car drivable. I followed the lmr video online when doing the whole swap. I got a used t5 and when i put it in I found out the speedo did not work. So as of right now my speed sensor is not plugged in. I was going to pull the trans and either rebuild or replace it. My main concern is will fixing the speedo fix my idle because I have heard many mixed answers on what the speed sensor is actually for. Any advice helps