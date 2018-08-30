Hi All,



Working with an 87 Mustang GT T-Top here. This car came with an MSD ignition which works great. It also came with a shift light that was never hooked up (and never will be). What I'd like to do is get the stock tach working on this fox to restore the retro feel. Please help! What is needed to get the stock/factory tachometer hooked up to the MSD? I did read that the MSD Tach Adapter 8920 is not required for my year. I'm not sure if this is true. If anyone could tell me how/where to hook up to the tach that would be awesome! Thanks.



matt