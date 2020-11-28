hello all, i'm new to the site but have been into fox bodies a long time. here's the short description of my issue: i'm putting an 87 LX together from a shell. the car will start when cold with the idle being terrible, then when it warms up it just stalls out even with me riding the the throttle. when i first got it running and i drove it a couple miles it pulled hard and ran strong, but never could get a decent idle out of it. iv'e tried alot of the basic testing & what i think would be a possible suspected items. including swapping out the computer as well as the whole distributor and tps. has anyone had this problem before?