Engine 87 LX won't run after warmed up

hello all, i'm new to the site but have been into fox bodies a long time. here's the short description of my issue: i'm putting an 87 LX together from a shell. the car will start when cold with the idle being terrible, then when it warms up it just stalls out even with me riding the the throttle. when i first got it running and i drove it a couple miles it pulled hard and ran strong, but never could get a decent idle out of it. iv'e tried alot of the basic testing & what i think would be a possible suspected items. including swapping out the computer as well as the whole distributor and tps. has anyone had this problem before?
 

Have you gone through the checklist of verifying the idle w/o the IAB plugged in, TPS voltage, etc? 87's don't have mass air sensors, so they are more particular about the TPS being right. This also might have something to do with the o2 sensors as the cpu goes into closed loop after warm up.
 
