87 mustang electrical/ no power

G

Garrisonchris33

New Member
Jun 13, 2022
1
0
0
34
Fresno,Ca
87 GT convertible 5spd. Car was running fine AC and Radio good. Turned off at store now no power to lights ignition etc. Checked fusible links running off yellow wire that connects to start switch solenoid all intact. Battery voltage present on solenoid positive terminal when yellow wire that leads to fusible links disconnected. connected .5 volts. Any ideas?
IMG_20220613_112959113.jpg
IMG_20220613_113606489.jpg
solenoid. With yellow wire removed from solenoid battery power present on positive terminal.
IMG_20220613_113305973.jpg
 

