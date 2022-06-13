87 mustang electrical/ no power

87 GT convertible 5spd. Car was running fine AC and Radio good. Turned off at store now no power to lights ignition etc. Checked fusible links running off yellow wire that connects to start switch solenoid all intact. Battery voltage present on solenoid positive terminal when yellow wire that leads to fusible links disconnected. connected .5 volts. Any ideas?solenoid. With yellow wire removed from solenoid battery power present on positive terminal.