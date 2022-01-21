Paint and Body 87 vert lower rear well weatherstripping push pins?

Hello,

Just a quick question.
I replaced the rear well molding (hockey Stick) on each side.. I'm going to reuse the lower molding (weatherstripping) but need those little black plastic fasteners.
Does anyone have any idea where I can find them? Having a heck of a time. step diameter is about 1/8 and stem length about 7/16?


Thanks!
 

