Paint and Body 87 vert under windshield lower molding - Sealant?

I know I'm overthinking this...

Just took off the windshield lower molding for cleanup and paint. Some of that black sealant between the windshield and body is missing. Just wanted to fill it back up but confused what to use. Some say silicon, some say no.. liquid butyl but that stuff doesn't harden and will attract dirt. No urethane.. I have no idea what to use. looks like the factory just used black caulk

Thanks !!
 

