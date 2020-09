Hey all, I decided to go with a 351w from a 88’ Bronco. I was originally going to stroke the original 302 to a 347, but I know the block is limited to 500hp. I was wondering if the 351w is a good block? I know I will need to use retrofit rollers since it’s not a roller block, and also am planning on going carburated . What mods will I need to do to make it work?Thanks