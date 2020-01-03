88 2.3 air charge temp sensor

W

waxman

New Member
Aug 6, 2004
5
0
1
central il
trying to find a new sensor. it doesnt look like other ones ,hase3zf 8d12ab? on it doesnt cross to any that look the same. any help is nice. thanks
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,706
3,950
183
42
If you can post a picture of it ?
 
