88 5.0 GT find - Value?

Newbie to fox bodies...

TRUE LITTLE OLD LADY STORY!

I found a 1 owner 88 GT 5spd bought AS HER "DREAM CAR" by lady now 80 years old. She had a stroke and cant drive any more. I learned about it from son in law who went to the house for a service call and lady's husband mentioned he had an old mustang he was thinking about selling. It is 100% original with 104k miles. Was inspected in 2018 and parked. Needs battery to start.

What is it worth? See pics!