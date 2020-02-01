88 5.0 GT find - Value?

Feb 1, 2020
Newbie to fox bodies...
TRUE LITTLE OLD LADY STORY!
I found a 1 owner 88 GT 5spd bought AS HER "DREAM CAR" by lady now 80 years old. She had a stroke and cant drive any more. I learned about it from son in law who went to the house for a service call and lady's husband mentioned he had an old mustang he was thinking about selling. It is 100% original with 104k miles. Was inspected in 2018 and parked. Needs battery to start.
What is it worth? See pics!
 

  Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

Peckerwood Shop Manager
Dec 24, 2003
159
49
38
On a Continent near You
:rlaugh:85 MPH Speedo. Man I miss my Fox.

Search KBB with the VIN to get a cash offer price

I'd give around 5k for it. Looks clean.

Are they asking for an offer or have a price that you are looking to counter?


My Trade in Value is $292.00 on KBB so scratch that idea. They are morons, you cant put a price on a Prom Queen.
 
