'88 engine transplant into '69

I have a job putting an '88 5.0 motor into a '69. I've researched most of what needs done but have two questions on fuel and spark delivery. The '69 has a points distributor that owner wishes to keep (he uses the points to trigger an MSD box). Is there a steel gear that properly (they might be a press fit from what I've read) fits the points distributor so it will safely mate to the '88's stock roller cam? Second, do the roller cams retain the eccentric for a mechanical pump (if a new front cover is installed to allow mounting a mechanical pump) or is he stuck adding on an electric pump? Thanks.