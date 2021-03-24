'88 engine transplant into '69

9

92LX5spd

New Member
Feb 23, 2013
16
0
1
44
I have a job putting an '88 5.0 motor into a '69. I've researched most of what needs done but have two questions on fuel and spark delivery. The '69 has a points distributor that owner wishes to keep (he uses the points to trigger an MSD box). Is there a steel gear that properly (they might be a press fit from what I've read) fits the points distributor so it will safely mate to the '88's stock roller cam? Second, do the roller cams retain the eccentric for a mechanical pump (if a new front cover is installed to allow mounting a mechanical pump) or is he stuck adding on an electric pump? Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
JRerecich
Engine '88 GT Has No Power Above 3000 RPM After Trick Flow 11r Heads Install
Replies
67
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
tinker451
T
J
*New guy* Microsquirt questions regarding required engine info.
Replies
10
Views
978
Digital Self-tuning Forum
jack.stand.racing
J
3
New Member: 1978 M II Mach I
Replies
12
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
351MooseStang
3
C
SN95 Engine Guys Needed
Replies
1
Views
446
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
Top Bottom