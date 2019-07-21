Electrical 88 factory Gauge cluster repair

I have an 88 GT convertible. I’m going to be pulling the cluster to replace bulbs and want to fix my oil pressure gauge. Yeah I know they’re not great. I have an auxiliary one already. The factory one bounces randomly.Is there any common issues I can look for?

Thanks
 

The pressure sender is a common problem, and so are bad connections and breaks in the wiring.
Turn the ignition switch to the Run position. Try grounding the sender wire to the engine block; it should go full scale high. Then try wiggling the wiring while an observer watches the oil pressure gauge.

The 10 pin black and white fuel injection connectors are known to cause strange problems. Check pin #7 on the white connector and make sure that it is tight. Spread the male pin open or bend the female pin to make it close more.

See the graphic for the 10 pin connector circuit layout.
68512.jpg
 
Thanks, Other projects and driving the car for in the way, just getting back to this.
The pressure sender is new, wiring is the next thing to check.
 
