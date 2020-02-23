Engine 88 foxbody not running

Zack79

New Member
Feb 23, 2020
23
Indianapolis
Hey guys, I recently purchased a 88 foxbody non running, got it running for about 30 min (by putting a new fuel pump on) then it died when it got to operating temp, it hasnt started since then. I have replaced the ect sensor and the tfi, then I did a full tune up plugs wires and new coil still not running then I checked the tps sensor replaced that got it to .99 the ignition switch assembly was loose at the connector so I replaced that still nothing. Then I looked into my computer It had two leaking capacitors, so I bought a new one, now it will start for a split second but dies instantly fuel pressure is 36 psi. Idk what else to check feel like I'm just throwing parts at it and I also went through the non running checklist and everything was good besides the tps sensor (which I replaced and is now good) so any tips or help would be greatly appreciated, thank you.
 

