Electrical 88 foxbody vert Ignition help!

T

ThelastoftheLimafoxes

New Member
Mar 1, 2021
1
0
0
17
Rocky Mount NC
Hey guys! I'm fairly new here. I have a 1988 2.3 fox vert with 44,xxx miles. She is my daily driver, and one day, while driving, my convertible top motor, ac unit, and blinkers went out (but not the hazards). So I am 17, and figured maybe I could fix it myself. Upon some research, I saw that replacing the ignition switch could fix my issue, so I bought one off of ebay. I took my bottom dash trim out and replacing the ignition, but now I have no power at all, outside of running lights and the door chime. Any help would be great, I'm at a loss, sadly!
 

