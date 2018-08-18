Wheels-Tires 88 GT- Biggest tire size

I have an 88 gt mustang i just bought a set of used stock 5 star pony wheel off a 91 gt. Now i know the 88 has smaller fenders so i was wondering what tires i could run with no rubbing and I'm on stock suspension.
 

I ran 245/50/16s on my '88 LX back when I had 16" pony wheels. Some minor rub up front but nothing major
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I ran 245/50/16s on my '88 LX back when I had 16" pony wheels. Some minor rub up front but nothing major
Click to expand...
That's an LX, GT's are different.
225/50/16's won't rub anywhere.
245/45/16's are good when you can find them, but they need an 8" wide wheel. Don't know what "stock" Pony's were.

The idea for early GT's is to get the overall tire diameter a bit less than the stock 225/60/15's which did rub.
Use this tire calculator: https://www.tacomaworld.com/tirecalc

225/50/16 is 0.77" less. I now run these. Not much difference from the 245's below.
245/45/16 is 0.95" less. I use to run these until couldn't find the size except in a very expensive racing tire.

As spares, 225/50/15 on the original turbines are 1.77" less. Height difference is 1.77/2 = 0.885"
1/2 " difference in height from the 225/50/16s is not noticeable.
Load rating is about 10% less. Not a problem, unless you put 4 fat people in the car.
Tires are less expensive, too. Kumho Ecsta AST were about $75/ea.
Here's what it looks like. Car is lowered an inch, too, for total drop of 2".
IMG_0301.JPG
 
Does anyone have a photo of a 245mm tire on a 7 inch wide wheel? I have staggered wheels 16x7 front 16x8 rear but am looking to go 245 square. Both BF Goodrich and General says a 245 fits a 7 inch wheel but I am curious as to how well.
 
