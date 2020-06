Mustang5L5 said: I ran 245/50/16s on my '88 LX back when I had 16" pony wheels. Some minor rub up front but nothing major Click to expand...

That's an LX, GT's are different.225/50/16's won't rub anywhere.245/45/16's are good when you can find them, but they need an 8" wide wheel. Don't know what "stock" Pony's were.The idea for early GT's is to get the overall tire diameter a bit less than the stock 225/60/15's which did rub.Use this tire calculator: https://www.tacomaworld.com/tirecalc 225/50/16 is 0.77" less. I now run these. Not much difference from the 245's below.245/45/16 is 0.95" less. I use to run these until couldn't find the size except in a very expensive racing tire.As spares, 225/50/15 on the original turbines are 1.77" less. Height difference is 1.77/2 = 0.885"1/2 " difference in height from the 225/50/16s is not noticeable.Load rating is about 10% less. Not a problem, unless you put 4 fat people in the car.Tires are less expensive, too. Kumho Ecsta AST were about $75/ea.Here's what it looks like. Car is lowered an inch, too, for total drop of 2".