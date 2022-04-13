88 GT Convertible 5.0 from Montana

Voxstang said:



Thanks everyone! H, New member to this form. I just picked up a 88 convertible this Monday. The cars in rough shape as a tree fell on the drivers side door. The engine is great though. It started right up and is very torquey. The previous owner straight piped it and it came with a post rear differential. The clutch seems to slip a bit.Look forward to learning on the forum as I start restoring the car.I'm looking at getting the following to start with:1) https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-gasketkit-302.html 2) https://www.ebay.com/itm/STAGE-3-CL...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1 3) https://www.ebay.com/itm/DOT-4X-4x6...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1 Any guidance here?Also, I managed to locate a local 88 T-body that's being scrapped. I'm planning on taking the drivers side door and side mirrors from it - is it a direct replacement for the drivers side door of my 83 convertible?Thanks everyone! Click to expand...

A couple of typos in my post. I realize that I cannot edit my post.I have an 83 manual GLX 5.0 with a posi rear differential.The donor car for my drivers side door is a 88 T-top. Wondering if the door will be a direct fit. I have power windows the donor car has manual windows. I hope to able to use the power window components from my existing busted door.