88 GT Convertible 5.0 from Montana

Voxstang
- Apr 13, 2022
H, New member to this form. I just picked up a 88 convertible this Monday. The cars in rough shape as a tree fell on the drivers side door. The engine is great though. It started right up and is very torquey. The previous owner straight piped it and it came with a post rear differential. The clutch seems to slip a bit.
Look forward to learning on the forum as I start restoring the car.
I'm looking at getting the following to start with:
1) https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-gasketkit-302.html
2) https://www.ebay.com/itm/STAGE-3-CL...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1
3) https://www.ebay.com/itm/DOT-4X-4x6...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1
Any guidance here?
Also, I managed to locate a local 88 T-body that's being scrapped. I'm planning on taking the drivers side door and side mirrors from it - is it a direct replacement for the drivers side door of my 83 convertible?
Thanks everyone!
