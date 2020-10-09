'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe

Hi!As I allready mentioned in welcome wagon, will repeat partly:What we saw before actually buying car:Okay, what we found out after 100km (~62 miles) drive home and in short time:Apparently car was parked since 2014. Top engine leakage opening and brake cylinders may be the proof the seller was not lying.Due to engine dirtiness, we may have luck and have a virgin engine.... but we will see when we open it up.I went to pre-registration check:- back brakes only 10% (checked, back wheel brake cylinders locked, orderd new ones, arrived today)- front right tie rod (that was clicking when steering, ordered arriving today)Fixing both last mentioned tomorrow morning.I hope we will pass registration check tomorrow!I checked simple things here on forum search as horn fix (still need to try).BTW also must check cigarette lighter, cause horn and back hood could share a same circuit and could only be a simple blown fuse as I read here...What I have done? Took rear brake drums, sandblasted them good and painted in black 600°C paint to have much nicer upcoming cylinders change jobEitherway I will have thousands of questions... first of them:1) I ordered NGK 6945 (UR45) spark plugs (more accessable in Europe than us brands). Shall I try to change plugs even before vacuum leak fix or leave it for after a point 2 will be done?2) I have Felpro 260-1445 set. The plan is to open engine up to valves, fix that leak. Shall we go further or better not touch the head when it is not leaking as many say?Thank You fellow foxbody lovers and greetings from Croatia!