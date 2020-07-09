looking for some help/input



I have a 93 coupe 4 cylinder automatic that i would like to 302 swap. I found a mostly complete V8 hatch with a 5 speed manual. The hatch back was missing the radiator, the fan, the distributor and the air intake. I found it at a junk yard and was just excited to buy it never thinking to ask the year. Once i got it home i ran the vin and find out its a 88 GT. I searched around and saw that for the 88 gt's are still speed density. Is this true?? is it going to effect my swap greatly?? I know i will need to get the wiring from a 93 GT manual car, will this solve the mass air situation??



appreciate the help