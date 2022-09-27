88 GT Foxbody stalling once a/c or headlights are turned on

RedandWhiteFox
New Member
-
Sep 27, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 21
Hey everyone,
I've been having issues with my 88 foxbody. I replaced my IAC and alternator. Yet, when I have my a/c on while driving for a while or my headlights on while driving for a while my battery gauge decreases and it starts to sputter. If driven long enough it will want to shut off, the only way to keep it going is to have my foot on the gas and brake. Any recommendations?
