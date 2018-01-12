a91what said: Ah now I have found your build thread. Did you do the tuning for the engine? If so the integration for the trans over can should be smoother than if you had no experience. I like the dash idea alot! Can't wait to see fruition on this phase of the project. Click to expand...

Thanks for the feedback! I finally decided to put a build thread together as it forces me to take pictures throughout the process, but also want the feedback. I know I am not going to have a "normal" build as most.Yes, I did all the tuning of the engine myself with your help (THANK YOU) and msextra research. I started with using a quarterhorse with the stock computer, so I had the basic understanding. I wanted more flexibility, and the ability to do transmission control as well. This isn't an option with the quarterhorse and ended up getting into the MS platform. DIYAutoTune is 10 minutes from my work office, so it was an easy option for me to go directly to them.Yes, you are defiantly right about tieing the engine and transmission control together via Can Bus, which is one of the reasons I chose this platform. This led me to my current project of replacing the instrument cluster with just an LCD screen, and running Tunerstudio on a RPi3. It is a a LOT cheaper than a Racepak dash display at $700+ which was my original plan, but I also wanted the ability to make changes to either tune engine or transmission without the need of my laptop in the passenger seat anymore. The customization abilities of the dashboard are endless too.I will keep everyone informed on this process when the parts come in later this week or next week. I cant install it in final form until the transmission is swapped out due to loosing my speedometer. Here is a current copy of the dashboard I have put together.