stanglx2002
CT Material here
Mod Dude
-
- Jul 7, 2005
-
- 1,308
-
- 861
-
- 154
I have been a long term member on here, but have gone away for a few years do to getting married, having 2 kids, and buying/selling 3 houses due to out going them. In my new house I can finally put some time into upgrading the fox the way I have want for quite a while. I have had the car since 2003, and had gone through the teenage years of stripping everything, racing seats, etc. Now that I have gotten older, I have noticed that probably wasn't the smartest decision in the world. I have been working on these cars since 1993, so I have seen some of the good, bad, and ugly.
The purpose of this build is having a road race/cornering inspired car that can be daily-driven. The car will be mostly driven on the street with a couple track days or just mountain driving. It will also be getting a snail in the future.
Some of the specs currently:
Engine:
331 Stroker
Iron Heads (not sure brand as they are not E7, GT40, or GT40P)
E303
24# Cobra Injectors
70mm TB and EGR delete plate
MSPNP
LC-2 Wideband
AOD (Will be going to 4R70W)
98 8.8 Rear with 2.73
Suspension:
MM Front Coilovers 350lb springs
MM Strut Tower brace
MM Full Length Subframe Connectors
Koni Yellow Struts and Shocks
MM CC Platers
UPR Pro Series Lower Control Arms
Brakes:
95 Front Spindles
FTR Brake Bracket Kit
14" Boss Drilled and Slotted Rotors
S197 Front Calipers
Stock 98 Rear Disk Brakes
Ford Racing BPV
AMR Dark Stainless 18X9 Drift Wheels
Next Plans:
1. Converting to a 4R70W transmission
2. Installing a Mircosquirt computer as a TCU (Transmission Control Unit)
3. Connect the TCU to my already MSPNP for engine controls via CAN bus
4. Replacing the current instrument cluster with an 7" LCD screen running a RPi3 (Raspberry Pie 3 Model B) with my tuning software Tunerstudio loaded
5. Replacing the steering wheel with a new one, and including Paddle Shifters
The purpose of this build is having a road race/cornering inspired car that can be daily-driven. The car will be mostly driven on the street with a couple track days or just mountain driving. It will also be getting a snail in the future.
Some of the specs currently:
Engine:
331 Stroker
Iron Heads (not sure brand as they are not E7, GT40, or GT40P)
E303
24# Cobra Injectors
70mm TB and EGR delete plate
MSPNP
LC-2 Wideband
AOD (Will be going to 4R70W)
98 8.8 Rear with 2.73
Suspension:
MM Front Coilovers 350lb springs
MM Strut Tower brace
MM Full Length Subframe Connectors
Koni Yellow Struts and Shocks
MM CC Platers
UPR Pro Series Lower Control Arms
Brakes:
95 Front Spindles
FTR Brake Bracket Kit
14" Boss Drilled and Slotted Rotors
S197 Front Calipers
Stock 98 Rear Disk Brakes
Ford Racing BPV
AMR Dark Stainless 18X9 Drift Wheels
Next Plans:
1. Converting to a 4R70W transmission
2. Installing a Mircosquirt computer as a TCU (Transmission Control Unit)
3. Connect the TCU to my already MSPNP for engine controls via CAN bus
4. Replacing the current instrument cluster with an 7" LCD screen running a RPi3 (Raspberry Pie 3 Model B) with my tuning software Tunerstudio loaded
5. Replacing the steering wheel with a new one, and including Paddle Shifters
Last edited: