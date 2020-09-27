88 GT horns

ok don't hate me, I know this has been beaten to death, but I am still struggling. went and got some newer horns that I know work, yes my ears hurt lol. problem is I can't get power to the horns or the cigar lighter, and the cruise don't work. had the steering wheel off and things look fine, didn't snap a pic should of. just finished making a new pad for the steering wheel cause the old one was basically disintegrating, might need to make it a bit thicker not sure..I think I found the horn relay but I am not sure how to test it as it is different than any other relay I have, and the wire colors don't match from what I have read