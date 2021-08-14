88 GT Lower Core Support Repair Options

Hi all,I purchased a new aluminum radiator and Mark VIII fan to install in my 88 GT. However, before I install these parts I want to address my lower radiator core support. The lower support is clearly damaged and I imagine the only option would be to remove and replace it with an aftermarket piece. Unfortunately, I do not have a welder so I couldn't install a new support myself. What should I expect a reputable shop to charge me for install? Also, would you suggest a direct replacement piece offered by someone like LMR and AmericanMuscle or a team z tubular? It is an AC car and I know the team z support does not have condenser mounts. Open to any and all suggestions. Thanks!