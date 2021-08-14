88 GT Lower Core Support Repair Options

D

dmarc

Member
Jul 19, 2021
5
1
13
27
North Carolina, Winston Salem
Hi all,

I purchased a new aluminum radiator and Mark VIII fan to install in my 88 GT. However, before I install these parts I want to address my lower radiator core support. The lower support is clearly damaged and I imagine the only option would be to remove and replace it with an aftermarket piece. Unfortunately, I do not have a welder so I couldn't install a new support myself. What should I expect a reputable shop to charge me for install? Also, would you suggest a direct replacement piece offered by someone like LMR and AmericanMuscle or a team z tubular? It is an AC car and I know the team z support does not have condenser mounts. Open to any and all suggestions. Thanks!


PXL_20210814_201946977.jpg PXL_20210814_201956975.jpg PXL_20210814_202015319.jpg PXL_20210814_202041022.jpg
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20210814_202021721.jpg
    PXL_20210814_202021721.jpg
    414.5 KB · Views: 5

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,318
2,629
184
Mililani, Hawaii
For me personally, if this is not a "show" car I would just clean that one up, get all the surface rust off, paint or undercoat it and leave it as is. You are looking at a lot of work/money to replace that especially if you would be paying someone else to do the work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

5
NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS
Replies
8
Views
699
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
U
Suspension Maximum Motorsports Kit whats my best option to reach my goals
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Ukturf
U
C
98 GT, condensation under passenger side dash
Replies
3
Views
283
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
J
Fox Replacing rad support
Replies
5
Views
524
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
J576
J
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
699
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom