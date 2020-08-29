88 gt radio wiring

fully

fully

Aug 3, 2020
so this car just keeps the surprises coming. the boy bought a new pioneer head unit so he could have all the BT stuff, and who ever did this wiring job should be hung. took for ever to figure :poo: out and I am unsure of what half the wires even do. they did run new wires to 3 out of the 4 speakers, I ran out of low temp solder heat shrink connectors, so had to finish it off with regular butt connectors.

I really would like to know what the factory big red wire is for. it is not the ignition hot, or constant hot,
 

