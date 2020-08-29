88 gt radio wiring

so this car just keeps the surprises coming. the boy bought a new pioneer head unit so he could have all the BT stuff, and who ever did this wiring job should be hung. took for ever to figureout and I am unsure of what half the wires even do. they did run new wires to 3 out of the 4 speakers, I ran out of low temp solder heat shrink connectors, so had to finish it off with regular butt connectors.I really would like to know what the factory big red wire is for. it is not the ignition hot, or constant hot,