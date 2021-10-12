BusterLeroy
Oct 12, 2021
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 72
Ford did an alignment to fix the problem. Didn't work. Car has 32K original miles. Two owners. Steering feels sticky having to correct left and right on straight level road. Feels like the steering sticks to the left then sticks to the right -- going back and forth going down the road. There is absolutely no play in the steering when the car is stationary, engine off or engine on w/power steering. The power steering makes a noise with the slightest steering input. No power steering system leaks. Fluid level good. Any thoughts?