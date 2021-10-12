Did alignments for a living 20+ years at Ford

Replace the rack and pinion if the toe set is correct +1/32 and live with the outside edge wear

The sector shaft is most likely sticky

You can try messing with the adjustment

The spring loaded plastic piece that puts pressure on the rack is supposed to be lubed with polyethylene grease

Overhauled several racks under warranty

Replaced tons of parts control valves sector shafts and racks Lincoln MK IV-VII was the worst for sticking

The only way to keep the front tires alive on a Mustang Tbird or Mark

Is to set the toe at - 1/16 or -3/32

That will make the tires wear flat but build in a wander

There are several old bulletins about the alignment specs for a Mustang T bird chassis

They all have the toe specs being adjusted in the negative

Camber -.5 degree both sides

I used to set the RH camber closer to -.75 and the LH Camber to - .25

You can throw a bus sideways thru the specs and all alignment folks will tell you yours is within spec after they are done

The Ford dealer should have an expert alignment guy

Make sure he knows you are fighting a wander complaint

He will set your toe to +1/16 or so and solve your issue