Yeah I had a very nice 89 gt drop top. Really liked it. But I always wanted a t-top and with fox prices in the raise I decided now was the time. So I sold the 89 to a young man fresh out of the army, then began my hunt for a t-top. I looked at about 20 or so. Most of them were either ran into the ground or priced way too high. Almost got a different one but the last video I got of it showed poorly dealt with rust with new paint on top. I finally settled on this one. It's a 88, 5.0 5 speed. I've not found rust anywhere yet but won't be surprised if I find a spot in the rear floorboards. The only issues with the car were poorly done mods and a cheap paint job. As you can see I've about fixed all the "mods" and I'll deal with the paint at some point. It's a factory black car they painted white, it will likely be back in black before its done.



I'll be getting the ac lines cleaned and installed soon, followed by getting the low coolant and low washer fluid sensors working. I also plan to put the electric fan into the stock shroud to give it a factory ish look. Inch by inch right.