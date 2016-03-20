Just thought I'd start a thread to show the progress of my car.
I picked the car up in early November 2015. The poor car had been through some owners with less than good taste. Here are some pics as I got it.
As you can see, Spider-Man was not amused with the cobra badges and homemade dash pad.
