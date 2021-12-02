Electrical 88 GT with 91 harness, no crank and low voltage on starter wire at ignition switch

V

VSK2033

Member
May 17, 2019
22
3
13
23
Maryland
Just got finished putting 95% of the car together and I went to test starter with fuel pump relay in to make sure everything was good and got nothing. Followed the no crank no start checklist and got the starter to work from touching the two large posts so I moved on and removed the connector off the small post and touch it to the post connected to the battery and the starter worked there too so I went inside the car and checked the white/purple wire at the switch and was only getting 4.7 volts while other terminals were getting 12.
My main issue is this is a wiring harness off of my old car that I put into this one and the previous person bypassed the clutch switch so I am not sure if maybe his hack job got messed up in the process of the install or if its something else but I am sorta at a lost currently as to why it is getting almost 1/3 the voltage it should be
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Engine No Crank Issue (But Starts When Jumping Big Terminals on the Starter Solenoid)
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cabernet88GT
C
8
Electrical no start no crank no power. help please
Replies
6
Views
354
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 wiring harnesses, electrical issues
Replies
6
Views
159
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
H
Fuel '91 4-cyl swap fuel pump stopped working suddenly.
Replies
6
Views
436
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
F
Electrical Ignition switch problems
Replies
5
Views
356
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
Top Bottom