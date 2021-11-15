Electrical 88 GT with 91 wiring harnesses, electrical issues

V

VSK2033

New Member
May 17, 2019
20
1
3
23
Maryland
So I got this 88 GT about a month and a half ago after totaling my 91 notch May and it was more or less a shell with a pile of parts inside so Ive spent the past month swapping everything over using parts from my wrecked car and a 93 parts car and it has been fine until I reached the electrical side and I took out all the 88 harnesses because the plan was to add the 91 steering wheel and airbags but I've hit a wall with it.

I'd say 50% of the electrical stuff works on the car right now, doors, lights mirrors, etc, but nothing else is so mostly dash-related stuff. The other strange thing that I can't seem to pinpoint at all is the front side markers and turn signals along with taillights turn on the moment the battery is hooked up, they stay on even if you remove all fuses and switches so the only way to turn them off is to unplug the headlight harness but that still leaves the taillights on and from all the wiring diagrams I've seen I have no idea how they're getting power before fusebox

If anyone has any advice it would be greatly appreciated!!
 

Attachments

  • IMG-2140.jpg
    IMG-2140.jpg
    564.4 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG-2141.jpg
    IMG-2141.jpg
    497.9 KB · Views: 5

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,505
7,003
203
polk county florida
You are not mixing 88 electronics with 91 stuff right? The wiring colors and stuff changed a lot by 91 plus the addition of the air bag circuitry, be very careful dealing with the air bag stuff, you do not want the bag to deploy when you turn the key on.
The headlight and associated stuff gets constant power from solenoid and has several dedicated grounds.
 
V

VSK2033

New Member
May 17, 2019
20
1
3
23
Maryland
General karthief said:
You are not mixing 88 electronics with 91 stuff right? The wiring colors and stuff changed a lot by 91 plus the addition of the air bag circuitry, be very careful dealing with the air bag stuff, you do not want the bag to deploy when you turn the key on.
The headlight and associated stuff gets constant power from solenoid and has several dedicated grounds.
Click to expand...
Yeah no I am not, I looked that up beforehand and saw there was a lot of changes made so it only has 91 wiring harnesses throughout the entire car, but the airbag will also be done at later date, I have the sensors and modules installed inside the car but it's going to take modification to the radiator support to install front sensors so Id rather get all current things finished first, I have the airbag unplugged currently so that's not a concern.

But yeah, I saw that from the manual, I ordered the 91 EVTM and my current problem is not listed in that so I'm very stuck as to why it's getting power. All the grounds seem attached and to clean metal so there has to be something else happening I'm assuming since it's turning taillights on too.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,505
7,003
203
polk county florida
veryuseful.com may have a head light diagram, a bunch of lighting stuff runs through the multifunction switch, make sure you have the correct one,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Husky44
Electrical Gurus: Check Engine Light Wiring for 91 LX
Replies
5
Views
85
Fox Engine Swaparoo
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
B
1993 5.0 injector harness shorted
Replies
0
Views
192
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
brian84
B
F
Electrical Ignition switch problems
Replies
5
Views
301
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
B
Electrical Accessory power on rolling chassis
Replies
5
Views
196
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
S
Wiring Help
Replies
13
Views
282
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom