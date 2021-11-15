So I got this 88 GT about a month and a half ago after totaling my 91 notch May and it was more or less a shell with a pile of parts inside so Ive spent the past month swapping everything over using parts from my wrecked car and a 93 parts car and it has been fine until I reached the electrical side and I took out all the 88 harnesses because the plan was to add the 91 steering wheel and airbags but I've hit a wall with it.



I'd say 50% of the electrical stuff works on the car right now, doors, lights mirrors, etc, but nothing else is so mostly dash-related stuff. The other strange thing that I can't seem to pinpoint at all is the front side markers and turn signals along with taillights turn on the moment the battery is hooked up, they stay on even if you remove all fuses and switches so the only way to turn them off is to unplug the headlight harness but that still leaves the taillights on and from all the wiring diagrams I've seen I have no idea how they're getting power before fusebox



If anyone has any advice it would be greatly appreciated!!