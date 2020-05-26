88 Mustang GT 5 lug / disc conversion (almost done!) parking brake question

Afternoon all.
Well, my 5 lug SN95 disc conversion is almost complete. Just to set the stage, I have an 88 GT 5.0 Automatic Convertible and this weekend I (with the assistance of a couple of younger guys to help with the heavy lifting) swapped in a 5 lug 8.8 axle with 3.73 gears and trac-loc, new upper and lower control arms, and new springs and isolators The axles are Ranger axles with the appropriate brackets for 1994 GT brakes (discs and calipers). In the front, powder coated lower arms (stock) with new bushings and sn95 ball joints. New springs and isolators, struts, inner and outer tie rods. SN95 spindles, hubs, rotors and calipers from the same 1994 GT. Replaced rear hard and soft brake lines and probably a couple of other things that slipped my mind. Tires and wheels 17" split 5 or 10 spoke (GT) wheels with Hankook P245s on the rear and P235s on the front.

Still need to install rear sway bar, hang the exhaust, bolt up the drive shaft, do an eyeball front end alignment (so I can drive it to the alignment shop) swap out the brake booster (mostly from the same 1994 GT) and a number of other odds and ends.

So, after all that... Parking brakes! I had the handbrake "fixed" cut the spring and tab. Welded the stops (then I saw a post here for a part that I could have just bolted on (who knew?)) I bought the short center brake cable that goes to the tee and cables for an SN95 parking brake set up. I also bought brake cables for a 1994 GT (This is where my problem lies, I'm sure of it). I re-read the ford racing document on the 5 lug / disc swap and found that I should have bought either 87-92 fox with rear disc (M-2809-A) or 93 cobra with rear disc (F3ZZ-2A635-A) cable, which I did today. I also bought the 93 cobra bracket that goes into the tunnel, which I'm not sure that I need.

Here is my question (Finally!) What, parts do I need to finish up the parking brake set up? I'm pretty sure the 94 gt cables are wrong. Of the cables I ordered today, which, in your opinions, are the correct ones? Most importantly, do I run the new parking brake cables in the same manner that the original ones were? Yes, I do have the cable guides that bolt to the rear sway bar.

Any help is appreciated.

Thanks
 

