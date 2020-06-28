Fox 88 mustang

These are the complete 1988 build numbers from Ford MoCo.
LX 5.0 Sedan (P40E): 5,568 (379 of them Special Service)
LX 5.0 Hatchback (P41E): 16,331
LX 5.0 Convertible (P44E): 5,188
GT Hatchback (P42E): 50,282
GT Convertible (P45E): 18,158
 
