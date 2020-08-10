88 Upgrade to 5 Lug/Disc Brake Conversion Confirmation of Plan

Hey everybody. I have been doing a ton of reading/search across forums for brake upgrades/5 lug conversion plans and wanted to run my specific plan of parts and see if there are improvements/changes i should make before starting on my 88 GT Foxbody. I would love to do a big brake upgrade, but parts/cost availability seem prohibitive. So I wanted to go with a more late gen GT upgrade.



I have pulled some 94/95 spindles at the junkyard and have those ready to sand blast and paint. I also know that i want to run the 03 Cobra Wheels, which appear to only be offered in 17x9 in a 5 lug. With those two things done, here is what i think i need to continue with everything.



93 Cobra Booster

95 GT MC (i think)

3 to 2 block for line adaptation

ford racing proportioning vale

99-04 Front GT calipers

99-04 Front GT rotors

SS Braided Hose adapters/lines for hard line to caliper (i think)

Dust Shields



For the rear, i am looking at doing a pretty big upgrade as i still have 28 spine, 4 lug drums



Looking at getting an Eaton 31 spline differential and 3.73 rear gears (i have a 5 speed with i believe 2.73 gears currently)

Moser 31 spline fox length 5 lug axles

north race car caliper mounting bracket

99-04 Rear GT calipers

99-04 Rear GT rotors

Dust Shields



I know there is an emergency brake change i need to make (dont full understand it, but will work through it with the help of google/youtube)



(i admit i thought about going 9" ford rear and going big, but think since i am stock pretty much everywhere, i think the 31 spline is a great upgrade/compromise that will last me for all my days)



If anyone can share if/what changes i should make/what i am forgetting i would be most appreciative. Also what tire sizes will work for 17x9 i would be most appreciative. Thinking 245/45/17.



Thanks everyone.