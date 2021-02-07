88GT in North Carolina

T

TripleYellow

New Member
Feb 6, 2021
1
0
1
Raleigh NC
Hello, I'm a long time lurker and the time has come to sign up proper. I had an 87 for about 12 years before abandoning it to something a bit more dependable as a daily driver. I picked up this 88 in 2015 in better shape and allowed me to start over and not repeat some of my questionable decisions in the late 90's and early 2000's when I was younger and dumber. I've tried to keep the mods somewhat modest. It's got explorer GT40 heads, upper, and lower, a comp XE270HR-12 cam and a some 4.10s in the rear. I just got it out of the body shop and a friend of mine is helping to freshen up the interior. Looking forward to getting the interior done so I can get back to the fun part of driving it. It's my weekend cruiser.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210116_131023.jpg
    IMG_20210116_131023.jpg
    309.2 KB · Views: 0
  • DSC_0015.jpg
    DSC_0015.jpg
    372.4 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
89' Stang - MS2PNP - Post tune - Surging issues
Replies
5
Views
699
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
K
Project Ideas (2006 S197)
Replies
0
Views
502
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Kitsune187
K
H
New Member, New Project, Long Time Mustang Fan
Replies
11
Views
889
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxMustangLvr
FoxMustangLvr
86GTVert#2
Fox T5 To Aod Conversion
Replies
2
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
86GTVert#2
86GTVert#2
B
1996 GT - VERY Persistent Cranking Problem! Please Help!
Replies
7
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Boss Hoss
B
Top Bottom