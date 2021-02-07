88GT in North Carolina

Hello, I'm a long time lurker and the time has come to sign up proper. I had an 87 for about 12 years before abandoning it to something a bit more dependable as a daily driver. I picked up this 88 in 2015 in better shape and allowed me to start over and not repeat some of my questionable decisions in the late 90's and early 2000's when I was younger and dumber. I've tried to keep the mods somewhat modest. It's got explorer GT40 heads, upper, and lower, a comp XE270HR-12 cam and a some 4.10s in the rear. I just got it out of the body shop and a friend of mine is helping to freshen up the interior. Looking forward to getting the interior done so I can get back to the fun part of driving it. It's my weekend cruiser.